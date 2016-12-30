Paxton Says State Complying With Foster Care Order

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas attorney general’s office is challenging a federal judge’s ruling this week that the state is not complying with her earlier directive that foster children shouldn’t be placed in any group home that doesn’t have 24-hour supervision.
Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a filing Thursday that all but one of 58 foster homes with seven or more children have round-the-clock supervision.
The filing was in response to U.S. District Judge Janis Jack’s ruling Tuesday that her 2015 order seeking to ensure that foster children are free from “unreasonable risk of harm” was being applied only to future placements, and not to children already in unsafe group homes.
Jack’s sweeping order last year found the Texas foster care system unconstitutionally flawed and she ordered broad reforms.
