Plano Recycling Facility Still Burns Two Days After Fire Started

December 30, 2016 9:43 PM By Jeff Paul
PLANO (CBS11) – More than two days after a fire started at a Plano recycling facility, firefighters are still trying to fully extinguish the blaze.

The fire started on Wednesday and as of Friday night, smoke continued to float across 14th Street.

“It’s been a little rowdy, it’s been a little wild. Looked like Armageddon the first night,” said Marco Salinas, who lives at the mobile home park behind the recycling facility.

Salinas said not much has changed in the past few days.

“I’ve tried to avoid being outside the whole time,” said Salinas. “It does stop a lot of traffic. A lot of people have been pulling over to take pictures of video.”

Salinas said the smell from the smoke make him and other feel sick at times.

“Is it harmful? Any waste or anything like that? So it’s a little terrifying knowing what it could be,” said Salinas.

The trash plant caught on fire on Wednesday and the City of Plano said hazmat crews tested the air and deemed it safe.

Since the structure is so large and the material inside could be combustible, the city said it took the safest route possible. Firefighters have been fighting the fire from the outside and letting it smolder.

“We haven’t had anyone knock on our front door. All the firemen told us was to stay inside for the meanwhile,” said Salinas.

The city said demolition crews are now slowly taking the building apart and allowing firefighters to dose each piece.

  1. Pamela Roemmich Thomas says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:12 pm

    Hazmat should be onsite 24/7 testing the air quality until the cleanup is complete. In asbestos cleanup, the air is monitored while the cleanup is completed. The same should apply for this cleanup.

