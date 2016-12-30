Remaining Victim Of Texas Army Helicopter Crash Recovered

December 30, 2016 8:47 PM
Filed Under: Apache, Coast Guard, Galveston Bay, Helicopter Crash, Texas Army National Guard

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Army officials say searchers have recovered the body of the second soldier killed when a Texas Army National Guard helicopter broke apart on a routine training mission and crashed into Galveston Bay about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

Witnesses said the Apache helicopter based at nearby Ellington Field broke up in the air Wednesday and plunged into the bay about 25 yards offshore near a vacant cruise ship terminal.

The Army identified the two crewmen killed as 32-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Lee Mortenson, of League City, and 33-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Maurice Lowe, of Hardin.

An Army team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, is investigating.

Officials have said it will be at least a month before any details of the investigation are released.

