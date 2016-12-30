Several DFW Events Planned For New Year’s Eve

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Check out some of the events happening across North Texas to help you ring in the new year!

Billy Bob’s Texas

Head out to the world’s largest honky tonk to celebrate 2017 with performances from the Eli Young Band and Green River Ordinance. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and VIP tickets include a commemorative champagne glass, complimentary appetizers, breakfast tacos after the show and more. (Full Details)

Henderson Tap House

2323 North Henderson Avenue, Dallas

Billed as Times Square in Dallas, the event will include a New York style vendor cart serving hot dogs and snacks, a caricature artist, photo booth, dancing and cash prizes as you count down to 2017. Ticket prices vary. (Full Details)

Alamo Drafthouse

1005 South Lamar Street, Dallas

NYC comes to the Big D with live music from the band Manhattan, an appetizer buffet, casino games, photos and a premium patio view of fireworks to welcome 2017. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. and tickets cost $50. (Full Details)

Bass Performance Hall

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra returns to Bass Performance Hall for a selection of celebratory music ushering in 2017 with class. Guest pianist Adam Golka and baritone Trevor Martin will join the orchestra. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and ticket prices vary. (Full Details)

STIRR In Deep Ellum

2803 Main Street, Dallas

Celebrate the new year at a new eatery in Deep Ellum. Guests can enjoy a five-course tasting menu from executive chef Nick Walker, optional wine pairings, and sweeping views of downtown. Dinner begins at 6:00 p.m. with the rooftop party starting at 8:00 p.m. and ticket prices vary. (Full Details)

The Sanctuary Music & Events Center

6633 Virginia Parkway, McKinney

Join the Maylee Thomas Band for a special performance at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night, before ringing in the new year with a champagne toast. Tickets cost $25 per person. (Full Details)

Pinstack

6205 Dallas Parkway, Plano

Bowl in the new year at two separate events — one for families and another for adults. Ticket package prices vary, and include unlimited attractions, food offerings, video games and one game of bowling with shoe rental. (Full Details)

Lewisville Library

1197 West Main Street, Lewisville

Families are invited to celebrate Noon Year’s Eve with an afternoon dance party, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and giving children a chance to ring in 2017. There will also be crafts, a balloon drop and snacks. The event is open to all ages, but little ones must be accompanied by an adult.

Lights All Night At Dallas Market Hall

2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas

Come celebrate 2017 at the largest party in Dallas, featuring performances from Above & Beyond, Zedd, Deadmau5 and more. There will be food trucks, free water stations and local DJs spinning hits. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights. (Full Details)

AT&T Performing Arts Center

Bring the entire family to a show featuring A.B. Quintanilla y Elektro Kumbia, local community members and a performance by the cast of “The Book of Mormon.” The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. so you can still celebrate the new year with your own midnight countdown. (Full Details)

Reunion Tower

Watch as a fireworks spectacular lights up the Dallas sky to celebrate the start of 2017. You can attend the offical watch party or locate an awesome vantage point along the west side of the Trinity River. (Full Details)

Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church

1233 Highway 66, Garland

The church is holding a special early morning service at 10:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, with performances from “The Voice” contestant Cassandra Cleveland Robertson, comedian Robert Duckworth and choir and dance ministries. There will also be a “soul food” breakfast after the service. (Full Details)

Free DART & TRE Rides

No matter where you choose to spend New Year’s Eve, make sure that you get home safely. MillerCoors and DART are helping out by offering free rides on their buses and trains. No passes or coupons are required to ride from 6:00 p.m. until the end of service. (Full Details)