West Virginia Women Beat TCU 83-61

December 30, 2016 5:25 AM
Basketball, TCU Horned Frogs, West Virginia Mountaineers

FORT WORTH (AP) – Tynice Martin scored 21 points and Teana Muldrow added 19 as No. 12 West Virginia remained unbeaten with an 83-61 victory over TCU in a Big 12 Conference opener on Thursday night.

Chania Ray matched a career-high with 17 points and had nine assists and six steals for the Mountaineers (13-0, 1-0). Kristina King added 14 points, and Lanay Montgomery chipped in eight points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Amy Okonkwo scored 17 points to lead the Horned Frogs (8-4, 0-1), who had 20 turnovers and committed 26 fouls. Kianna Ray had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Mountaineers had a double-digit lead late in the first quarter, built a 41-19 halftime advantage, and cruised from there. West Virginia outrebounded TCU 42-32 and had 17 steals.

West Virginia leads the series with 11 wins in 12 games.

