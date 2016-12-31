At Least 1 Dead After Two Planes Collide In McKinney

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney police say at least person is dead after two planes collided in the air Saturday.
Police say the scene of the crash is at Custer Road and Virginia Parkway.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that two small planes collided near Aero Country Airport shortly after 5:30 p.m.
The FAA says both aircrafts were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.
