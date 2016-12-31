Dozens Killed In Nightclub Attack, Istanbul Governor Says

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ISTANBUL (CBSNEWS/AP) – An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations Saturday, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the city’s governor described as a terror attack.
Gov. Vasip Sahin said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the club before entering and firing on people partying inside. He did not say who may have carried out what he called a “terror attack.”
“Forty people are receiving treatment in hospitals,” Sahin said.
“Unfortunately (he) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year’s and have fun,” Sahin told reporters.