High Tech Mirror Brings Makeup Artist With You

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – At Neiman Marcus, the future of beauty can be seen in the reflection of a high tech memory mirror. The luxury retailer just unveiled the new innovation meant to enhance the shopping experience for customers.

In November the department store placed 20 Memory Makeover Mirrors at select Le Mètier de Beautè counters, including at its flagship store in downtown Dallas.

The company says this was the next logical step, following its success with other memory mirror technology. In the last year, the store has introduced high tech mirrors outside fitting rooms which give customers a 360 degree look at the clothes they’re trying on.

“The world is becoming more digital. This is in response to that. Customers expect features like what the memory mirror is bringing to the table,” said Scott Emmons, head of the Neiman Marcus Innovation Lab.

The mirrors at the makeup counter allow a beauty ambassador to hit record as he or she starts applying makeup to a customer. Every chapter of the makeover, from skin care, to lips, is recorded through a camera in the mirror.

The video transformation is then sent via text to the customer, who in turn can play back the personal tutorial as many times as she’d like.

Customers can also share the tutorial on social media.

“A lot of the time, you’ll hear people say, ‘I don’t know what to do with all this stuff, when I get home,” says Tina Adams-Mason, Market Sales Specialist for Le Mètier de Beautè.

She has been utilizing the tool on her customers to rave reviews.

“Our clients love it! They’re using words like, “this is amazing! Why didn’t they think of this a long time ago!” Adams-Mason says.

The idea is to allow customers to become the stars of their very own video makeup tutorial, with personalized tips from the pros.

“People like the idea of having their own personal tutorial at the palm of their hand,” Adams-Mason says.

Thanks in part to online price comparison shopping, Neiman Marcus and other luxury retailers have reported sales declines. The company whose customer base is 80% female is looking to technology to distinguish its brand.

Nobody else is doing this. The very fact that we’re trying these makeup mirrors is setting us apart,” says Emmons.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)