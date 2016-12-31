Neighbors Encourage Each Other To Report Celebratory Gunfire And Illegal Fireworks

December 31, 2016 10:58 PM
Filed Under: dallas police, gunshots, illegal fireworks, New Year's Eve

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police prepared for a long night of responding to reports of illegal fireworks and celebratory gunshots on New Year’s Eve.

It’s something many in Oak Cliff have learned to expect at certain times of the year. That’s why Jennifer Frahm gets her trip to the park out of the way early before bringing her kids in for the night.

“Anytime there’s a big holiday like New Year’s, obviously Fourth of July, and sometimes Christmas and other holidays, we just get more and more gunshots the closer we get to that night,” Frahm said.

Frahm is one of many who have been reporting the shots to police over the last few days. Judy and Charlie Brooks could hear from their front porch what they hoped were only firecrackers shortly after sundown New Year’s Eve.

Brooks is the president of her neighborhood’s community group. In addition to reporting incidents herself she’s encouraging her neighbors on nextdoor to help police track down offenders.

“The gunfire gets worse. You might hear a little pop here and there in the distance, but it will get worse as the night goes on, and this is what we’re trying to stop,” Brooks said.

Police are warning anyone firing guns into the air to celebrate the new year that those bullets have to come down somewhere, and they could be charged with manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide if one of those bullets kills someone.

“This has got to stop. It’s got to stop all over Dallas,” Brooks said.

Police ask callers to be as specific as possible when you call to report gunshots, but they also remind you not to endanger yourself by trying to investigate on your own.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia