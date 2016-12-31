Neighbors Encourage Each Other To Report Celebratory Gunfire And Illegal Fireworks

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police prepared for a long night of responding to reports of illegal fireworks and celebratory gunshots on New Year’s Eve.

It’s something many in Oak Cliff have learned to expect at certain times of the year. That’s why Jennifer Frahm gets her trip to the park out of the way early before bringing her kids in for the night.

“Anytime there’s a big holiday like New Year’s, obviously Fourth of July, and sometimes Christmas and other holidays, we just get more and more gunshots the closer we get to that night,” Frahm said.

Frahm is one of many who have been reporting the shots to police over the last few days. Judy and Charlie Brooks could hear from their front porch what they hoped were only firecrackers shortly after sundown New Year’s Eve.

Brooks is the president of her neighborhood’s community group. In addition to reporting incidents herself she’s encouraging her neighbors on nextdoor to help police track down offenders.

“The gunfire gets worse. You might hear a little pop here and there in the distance, but it will get worse as the night goes on, and this is what we’re trying to stop,” Brooks said.

Police are warning anyone firing guns into the air to celebrate the new year that those bullets have to come down somewhere, and they could be charged with manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide if one of those bullets kills someone.

“This has got to stop. It’s got to stop all over Dallas,” Brooks said.

Police ask callers to be as specific as possible when you call to report gunshots, but they also remind you not to endanger yourself by trying to investigate on your own.

