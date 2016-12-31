Officer Shoots Man Who Pointed Rifle At Police

December 31, 2016 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Fort Worth Police, investigation, Long Rifle, officer-involved shooting, Wonder Drive

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting where an officer shot a man who pointed a rifle at police and refused to drop his weapon.

According to police, officers were called to a residence at the 5300 block of Wonder Drive by two people who said their son was suicidal.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old male who was shooting arrows through the walls and windows of the residence.

The man barricaded himself inside the residence.

Police say the man then exited and pointed a long rifle towards officers and refused to drop the weapon.

According to police, an officer shot the man in his abdomen.

The man was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

