Officer Shoots Man Who Pointed Rifle At Police

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting where an officer shot a man who pointed a rifle at police and refused to drop his weapon.

According to police, officers were called to a residence at the 5300 block of Wonder Drive by two people who said their son was suicidal.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old male who was shooting arrows through the walls and windows of the residence.

The man barricaded himself inside the residence.

Police say the man then exited and pointed a long rifle towards officers and refused to drop the weapon.

According to police, an officer shot the man in his abdomen.

The man was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

