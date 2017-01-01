Broncos HC Gary Kubiak Stepping Down For Health Reasons

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Football on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas vs Philadelphia Updates | Dallas Cowboys News | NFL News | NFL Scoreboard | Pro Football Challenge | Pro Football Knockout Pool |

Broncos HC Gary Kubiak Stepping Down For Health Reasons

January 1, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Gary Kubiak, Health, NFL

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DENVER (AP) — Broncos coach Gary Kubiak informed his players after their victory over Oakland on Sunday that he’s stepping away from the game and the team he loves. He said the grind of coaching was taking too big of a toll on his health.

The Broncos beat the Raiders 24-6 Sunday, a bittersweet capstone to a disappointing season that began with expectations of repeating as Super Bowl champs and ended without a trip to the playoffs.

Kubiak, 55, leaves with two years left on his contract and a 24-11 record in Denver, including a 24-10 win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50. Including his eight seasons with Houston, his career record is 87-77.

Broncos superstar Von Miller said he could see the season wearing on Kubiak.

“His health is the most important thing,” Miller said.

After an Oct. 9 loss, Kubiak was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a complex migraine , then forced to sit out Denver’s next game. It was his second major health scare. In 2013, while with the Texans, he collapsed on the field and was diagnosed with a mini-stroke.

He was fired at the end of that season and had a terrific comeback in 2014 as offensive coordinator in Baltimore, where he had planned to stay until Broncos GM John Elway called him following John Fox’s ouster.

Calling the opportunity a “game changer,” Kubiak stepped back into the pressure cooker of head coaching on Jan. 19, 2015, when he was hired as Denver’s 15th head coach.

He had spent 13 seasons there backing up Elway at quarterback and drawing up plays as his offensive coordinator.

He said at the time that his health scare in 2013 taught him to rely more on those around him. He also said he wasn’t worried about the pressure of the Denver job, noting he thrived amid high expectations as a player from 1983-91, then serving on Mike Shanahan’s staff from 1995-2005 and coaching the Texans from 2006-13.

Last season, Kubiak deftly managed injuries at quarterback, edge rusher and left tackle to lead the Broncos to their third Lombardi Trophy even though both Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler struggled to run the offense.

Kubiak’s offensive philosophies are rooted in Bill Walsh’s West Coast system featuring the zone-blocking schemes that the Broncos fine-tuned in the 1990s and 2000s.

But in both of his seasons in Denver, the Broncos have stumbled offensively, unable to run the ball or get much production from the tight ends.

With four new starters along the offensive line this season, the Broncos again sputtered behind poor blocking and a battered backfield, where C.J. Anderson, Andy Janovich and Kapri Bibbs ended up on injured reserve.

Under incessant pressure, neither Trevor Siemian nor Paxton Lynch settled in at quarterback.

Siemian suffered injuries to both shoulders and his left foot, forcing him to miss 2½ games. In those games, Lynch, the 26th overall pick out of Memphis, showed he was far from adapting to the pro game.

With Kubiak stepping down, possible replacements include Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Big changes were expected on offense even if Kubiak returned, because of a season-long, head-scratching inability to start faster. The Broncos scored an NFL-worst 40 first-quarter points and had just two sustained touchdown drives in the first quarter all season, including one Sunday.

Slow starts meant playing from behind too much, and that, in turn, defanged their strengths: Miller sacking quarterbacks and wrecking game plays and Pro Bowl cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. shutting down receivers.

The Broncos also missed run-stuffers Malik Jackson (free agent departure) and Vance Walker (season-ending knee injury in camp) and their run defense slipped from top-3 to 29th.

Sunday’s game against the Raiders was the first for Denver since 2010 without any playoff implications.

“I’m glad we sent him off with a win, though,” Siemian said.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia