Chargers Fire Coach Mike McCoy

(AP) – The San Diego Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy after Sunday’s loss to Kansas City.
McCoy went 28-38 in four seasons with the Chargers, who finished 5-11 this season.
“Our team’s disappointing performance has not matched this team’s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization,” team President John Spanos said. “Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immediately.”
