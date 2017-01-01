NFL: Dallas Cowboys Football on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas vs Philadelphia Match-upCowboys pregame on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | NFL News | NFL Scoreboard | Pro Football Challenge | Pro Football Knockout Pool |

Playoff-Bound Cowboys Sitting 4 Starters In Finale vs Eagles

January 1, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys, Football, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys will rest at least four starters and a pair of key backups in the regular-season finale against Philadelphia with home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs already clinched.

Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith was the lone offensive starter declared out Friday by the Cowboys (13-2) for Sunday’s game at the Eagles (6-9). Smith injured his right knee in last week’s 42-21 win over Detroit, but coach Jason Garrett has said the injury isn’t considered serious. Smith also has battled back issues.

The defensive starters sitting for the NFC East champs will be ends Tyrone Crawford (shoulder and hamstring issues) and DeMarcus Lawrence (back) and interior lineman Terrell McClain (ankle). Linebacker Justin Durant (elbow) and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton (ankle) also will be out.

The Cowboys already have all seven inactive spots filled for the Philadelphia game because Cornerback Morris Claiborne will miss his ninth straight game with a groin injury. He hopes to be ready for the divisional playoff Jan. 14 or 15.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia