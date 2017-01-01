CBS11[1]
Victims Find Bullets After Night Filled With Celebratory Gunfire

January 1, 2017 10:33 PM By Gabriel Roxas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After days of warnings about celebratory gunfire for the new year, people are finding bullets and bullet holes in some pretty scary places.

The bullet hole through the window of Adam Murnan’s Uptown home is clear in daylight, but around four in the morning, he didn’t know what had happened.

“I kind of blacked out. It was pretty terrifying, but we called 911, and they came pretty quickly,” Murnan said.

He was asleep when he woke to a pain in his lower right leg.

“A friend of mine actually eventually saw the little copper or brass coloring of the bullet. The other friend saw the hole through the window and the curtain,” Murnan said.

His x-ray shows his shattered bone.

Dallas Police would only say the case remains under investigation, but Murnan is convinced the bullet came from someone firing a gun into the air to celebrate the new year.

In Oak Cliff, Milani Arguelles said the same thing caused a bullet to come through the ceiling of her bathroom.

“I saw the hole, and I was like Holy Cow that is a bullet hole through my house. Happy New Year. There’s a bullet hole through my house,” Arguelles said.

Fortunately no one was hurt in her case but in Jerry Serrano’s northwest Fort Worth yard, he said a bullet out of nowhere bounced off his shoulder just after midnight.

“One of my friends, he says, hey you got a hole in your shirt,” Serrano said.

His doctor told him he was lucky, but Serrano wonders what would have happened if he had been standing a little to the left.

“He told me too, you know what, you’re just a couple of inches from your head. Now you’re head’s a different story. It hits your head, your brain could be sensitive, and it could do something to it,” Serrano said.

With New Year’s Eve behind, Murnan hopes whoever fired the bullet that hit him will choose a safer form of celebration for the next holiday.

“Obviously that bullet has to land somewhere, so they don’t know where it’s going to end up, and unfortunately it didn’t end up in a very good place for me,” Murnan said.

Dallas Police said between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. they had more than 700 reports of random gunfire.

CBS 11 asked Fort Worth, and they told said they had too many to count.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

