Arlington Parents Welcome Twin Boys Born in Different Years

January 2, 2017 7:07 PM By Gilma Avalos
ARLINGTON (CBS11) – The last baby of 2016 and the first baby of 2017 at Medical City Arlington were born to the same delighted parents.

For Cassandra Martinez and Eliseo Sanchez, getting the news that they were expecting twins was surprise enough.

“I seen it on the sonogram and I was like, ‘is that another one?!,” Martinez said.

The twins were due on January 20, but big brother Jordan seemed determined to push his way into 2016. He was born at 11:46 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“It just happened all of a sudden. It just happened so fast,” his mother said.

Then the countdown to J’aiden’s birth was on!

Somebody yelled, ‘it’s a minute until 12! And I was just in my zone,” Martinez said.

Baby number two, who was in a breech position, was born exactly 26 minutes after his brother, on New Year’s Day. He came into the world via C-section.

“I find it exciting because I ended one year with a baby, and started a new year with another baby,” Martinez said.

Multiples run on Sanchez’s side of the family. Jordan and J’aiden have two sets of twin cousins. For the dad, the miracle of life also coincided with a big personal loss. While his wife was in labor, he learned his cousin had passed away.

Though they had already chosen middle names for the babies, the parents decided to honor that cousin’s memory through their sons’ names.

“She was filling out the paperwork for the birth certificate and asked me if I wanted to change their middle names and I said ‘yes.'”

“That’s Jordan Jeremy Sanchez and this is J’aiden Michael, after my cousin,” Sanchez said proudly.

Martinez explained she has traditionally spent New Year’s Eve at home, watching the Times Square ball drop.

Now these parents will have two big reasons to celebrate, on two separate days.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

