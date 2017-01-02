CBS11[1]
Arlington Twins Born In Different Years

January 2, 2017 1:23 PM
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A family in Arlington welcomed a very special set of twin brothers over the weekend. One of the boys was born on Saturday while the other was born on Sunday. The different days is odd enough, but take a look at the actual dates and it gets even crazier.

The first child was born in 2016 while his twin brother arrived in 2017. According to officials at Medical City Arlington, where the twin boys were born, some estimates say that such an event is as rare as one in a million.

J’aiden Alexander Sanchez arrived first at 11:46 p.m. on Saturday, weighing 6 pounds 3 ounces. The second boy came into the world 26 minutes later at 5 pounds 4 ounces, making Jordan Xavier Sanchez the hospital’s first baby of the new year. The two babies were not actually due until January 20, but they decided to show up early.

“I definitely was not expecting to spend the holiday, but I am glad they’re here and healthy,” said mother Cassandra Martinez.

J’aiden and Jordan are the third set of twins in this generation on their father’s side of the family. Medical City Arlington said that more than 4,100 babies were born at the hospital in 2016.

