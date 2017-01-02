CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Atkins Leads Texas Women Past Iowa State 75-68

January 2, 2017 6:20 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Iowa State Cyclones, Texas Longhorns

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Ariel Atkins scored a career-high 25 points, including a 3-pointer to give No. 16 Texas the lead for good, in a 75-68 win over Iowa State on Sunday for the Longhorns’ sixth straight win.

Atkins’ 3-pointer gave the Longhorns (8-4, 2-0 Big 12) a two-point lead and began a 9-0 run she capped with a bucket for a 68-60 edge with a minute left. Seanna Johnson made three free throws to cut it to 71-68 and Iowa State got the ball back on a travel but turned it over on the inbounds pass. Atkins added two free throws and Brianna Taylor followed with a steal.

Kelsey Lang added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Texas, though the Longhorns were beaten on the boards, 36-34, for the first time this season.

Jadda Buckley scored 19 points with seven assists and Johnson added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cyclones (9-4, 0-2).

