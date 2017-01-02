Cowboys Schedule Set For 2017 – And It’s Good

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – There’s no way to know from year to year which opponents will be good. But as the Cowboys’ 2017 schedule is now finalized, their opponents look … well … good.
The NFL uses a formula that rotates divisions and the standings within divisions to determine the next season’s schedule.
Dallas, as the winner of first place in the NFC East, gets the following:
Home games against the Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Los Angeles, Seattle, Kansas City, San Diego and Green Bay. Road trips for the Giants, Washington, Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Cardinals and Falcons.
In total, there are seven games in 2017 against teams that are in this year’s 12-game playoff field.
