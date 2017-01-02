Dak Prescott Talks Of Toughest Critic… Mom

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – Dak Prescott has had a historic season by an NFL rookie quarterback.

Prescott’s 104.9 passer rating broke the league’s rookie record of 102.4 set by Robert Griffin III three years ago.

Prescott wrapped up an impressive regular season on Sunday in Philadelphia.

On Monday, Prescott spent part of his day in downtown Dallas taping the season finale of the Inside the Huddle show at the House of Blues.

During the show, Prescott was asked about the influence his late mother had on his life, and what her biggest critique of his rookie season might be.

“Oh, four interceptions. She didn’t do well with interceptions,” Prescott said.

Despite the fact that Prescott threw only four interceptions in 459 attempts this season, that was four too many. Prescott explained that when he was growing up his mother had no patience for turnovers.

“I’d come home from practice and tell her I threw an interception at practice and she’d say ‘Why are we practicing that?'”

Prescott is so determined to avoid throwing interceptions, he will not even toss a ball to a defensive player during practices.

“Not at all.” Prescott confirmed. “Some of the guys, they try to get me sometimes, and I’ll put (the ball) on the ground and roll it to them.”

He practices the way he plays, and in his words tossing the ball to the defense, “that’s creating bad habits.”

Prescott wants to keep the habit of winning alive. The Cowboys earned the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a 13-3 record.

Dallas will host their first playoff game on Sunday, January 15 at AT&T Stadium.

