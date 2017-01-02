CBS11[1]
Father And Son Identified As Plane Crash Victims

January 2, 2017 8:37 PM By Yona Gavino
Greg Barber, McKinney, midair collision, plane crash, Tim Barber

McKINNEY (CBS11) – Witnesses watched moments of terror as a black cloud of smoke billowed into the air over McKinney on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

Cell phone video caught the aftermath of a midair collision between two planes.

Carol Owenby and Julie Parker were friends with Greg Barber. He and his son, Tim died in the crash. Witnesses say their plane’s tail was clipped by another plane.

A family spokesperson said Tim was on break from the Air Force Academy. Greg served in the Air Force. He was a Scoutmaster in Farmersville and active in his church.

“I was just shocked because a few weeks ago he was just asking about my health,” recalled Parker. “Now he’s gone. I can imagine there’s a huge void for anyone who knows him.

Nigel Powell lives about half a mile from Aero Country Airport and said he isn’t too concerned about plane crash risks.

“I don’t have any fear,” says Nigel Powell. “I’m not scared or anything like that. I just kind of wonder about the safety rules they have in place. How does it work?”

Planes often soar overhead as neighborhood kids play ball below.

“I guess it’s not too concerning. The thought’s always there,” said another resident, Keith Giardina.

Investigator will likely spend months trying to figure out what went wrong.

The identity of the third victim has not yet been released.

