Lightning Blamed For House Fire In Parker

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
WATCH LIVE: New Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson Being Sworn In

Lightning Blamed For House Fire In Parker

By Vanessa Brown | CBSDFW.COM January 2, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Collin County, Glen Meadows Drive, house fire, lightning, Parker, Parker FD, severe weather, Weather

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKER (CBSDFW.COM) – Some powerful storms pushed through North Texas on Monday morning, bringing hard rain and strong winds to the area. Lightning is thought to be responsible for a house fire in the Collin County city of Parker. It took place at around 6:00 a.m. along Glen Meadows Drive.

A couple and their three kids were asleep inside of the home when the storm arrived. The family heard a loud boom and began to run for safety. It only took a couple of minutes for all of their belongings to go up in flames — an awful way to begin the new year.

Smoke detectors went off immediately. But, by the time that help arrived, the entire home was already on fire. “Unfortunately, when fire gets into the attic of homes this large, this is typically the result you’ll see,” said Chief Mike Sheff of the Parker Fire Department.

Six neighboring fire departments battled the blaze, but there was nothing that could be done to stop it from ravaging the home as the family watched from outside. Thankfully, they were all able to escape. There were no injuries reported in this upsetting incident.

Lightning strikes are common in this part of DFW. A few years back, experts even determined that the soil and elevation play a role in their frequency here. Sheff said that most homes do not have lightning rods. They might be worth looking into if you are worried about a similar fire at your home.

“I came out this morning and saw the fire coming up to the roof,” said neighbor Cliff Fullerton. “Just know how hard it is once you know you kind of have to rebuild this part of your material life.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia