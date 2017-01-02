Police Find Man Dead And A Woman Wounded Inside Dallas Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Police found a man dead and woman that had been shot when they went on a welfare check at a Dallas home on New Year’s Day.
Dallas Police say they arrived to the 1600 block of Redbird Lane to find Choyce Moon, 83, dead inside the home due to homicidal violence, and a woman, Mae Moon, 80, wounded.
Mae Moon was transported to an area hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.
Authorities say they are looking for a known suspect in the the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3661 or Detective Raley at 214-671-3684.
