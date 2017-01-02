Rowlett Man Volunteers By Helping Stranded Motorists

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – A Rowlett driver is striving to help others behind the wheel.

As soon as John James clocks out of work as a dispatcher at Cathey Towing, he checks into his volunteer job. James cruises up and down the streets of Rowlett looking for people who are stranded or their car has broken down.

“I just want to offer help because it’s the right thing to do,” said James.

The traffic incident management unit that he drives is owned by Cathey Towing but James logs his time for free.

“It’s my way of volunteering,” said James.

CBS11 went along with him during one of his routes where he helped a motorist who had run out of gas on the side of the road.

“He cares about us and he doesn’t even know us,” said the driver.

James said that his goal is to make someone’s bad day, better.

“You don’t know their story… you don’t know their background or how bad of a day that they are having. You could literally save a life by stopping and helping,” he said.