The Colony Police Thank Couple For Paying For Officer’s Meals

THE COLONY (CBSDFW) – The Colony Police is thanking a couple after they paid for some of their officer’s meals.
The police department released a note the man and woman left for the officers at an unknown establishment recently.
“Tonight’s dinner is on my wife and I. We are forever grateful for your service! Thank you for EVERYTHING YOU DO FOR ALL OF US. It’s easy to listen to what the media says about law enforcement in certain parts of the country, but the TRUTH is on each of your vehicles. “To protect and Serve.” Let us SERVE YOU tonight,” the couple’s note read.
In the Facebook post to the couple, The Colony PD said, “thank you to whoever left this and paid for a few of our officers meals last night. It was greatly appreciated.”
