2-Year-Old Saves Twin Brother From Fallen Dresser

January 3, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Boy Saves Brother, dresser, Furniture, SALT LAKE CITY, Twins, two year old, Utah

OREM, UTAH (CBSDFW) – A two-year-old boy is gaining attention on social media for saving his twin brother from a crushing dresser, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.

The whole incident was captured on a video camera in the boys’ bedroom. What you don’t see in the video is two-year old’s Bodie and Brock climbing onto the dresser. Footage then shows the dresser suddenly falling, trapping Brock underneath.

Bodie searches around the dresser to try and help his brother, before eventually pushing it enough so Brock could wiggle his way out of trouble.

According to their mother, the two boys are back to normal now with their usual energy.

The boys’ father shared the video in a Facebook post to remind everyone to “please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall.”

