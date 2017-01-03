Best Consignment Shops In DFW To Sell Clothing And Accessories

By Kena Sosa There is no rule saying you need a budget as big as your mortgage to dress like you walked out of a magazine. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is teeming with consignment shops, glittered with eternally elegant, trendy and unique items you can add to your wardrobe to suit your style and your wallet.

www.lulabsdallas.com 1982 Ft. Worth Ave.Dallas, TX 75208(214) 824.2185 Lula B’s and amazing are practically synonymous in the resale industry. Lula B’s Antique Mall, with its new location near Oak Cliff, has expanded its walls to fill a huge warehouse full of eye-catching finds. The ground floor is stocked with furniture, records, hats and collectibles, but venture below to the enormous basement and you will find yourself in a wonderland of wardrobe must-haves including vintage and custom pieces that no one else will rock like you. Winning D Magazine Readers’ Choice for Best Vintage Clothing Store in 2014 was a no-brainer with Lula B’s.

www.largerthanliferesale.com 12817 Preston Road, Suite #136Dallas,TX 75230(214) 342-8550 Finally, there is a consignment shop that doesn’t stop at stocking a few choice pieces for curvier ladies. Larger Than Life, is the customized store for women sizes 6-14 medium and wide. Larger Than Life will help you make an impression with fashionable work wear, elegant nightwear and even lingerie made to make you look spectacular. Larger Than Life makes shoppers feel both classy and confident at a price anyone can afford. ‘

www.ffcboutique.blogspot.com 6386 G. Camp Bowie Blvd.Fort Worth, TX 76116(817) 315.2687 In-house designer, Barbara McPeak, is putting Fort Worth consignment shopping on the map in North Texas. McPeak exercises her skills by choosing colorful, ornate, and attractive pieces, that can be mixed and matched and put together in ways only your creativity can entertain. Beautiful dresses, fitting pants and sparkling accessories are ready to worn and wow your friends and family.

Clothes Circuit

(214) 696-8634 www.clothescircuit.com If you love your name-brand tag as much as the look of your clothes, you’ll need to hit Clothes Circuit for your consignment shopping. With more than 20 years in business, Clothes Circuit has clothing and accessories from the laundry list of the biggest names in fashion, including Jimmy Choo, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. If you are a true fashionista, you’ll want to visit frequently. Hundreds of new items arrive and are added to the inventory for your perusing pleasure every single day. Coming here is like raiding the closet of the woman you have always dreamed of being.