Children Delivered Meals During Holidays To Arlington Firefighters

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at Merryhill Preschool & Elementary School in Arlington delivered holiday meals to Arlington Fire Station No. 9 last month.
The school shared a photo of the children with some of the appreciative firefighters.
Students and their families donated several hams and side dishes for the entire station to enjoy.
The school said the delivery served as a way for students to “connect with and give thanks to the firefighters and EMTs who work tirelessly to serve their community.”
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)