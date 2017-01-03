Dallas Prosecutors Interested In Manziel Visit To Florida Nightclub

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel‘s recent visit to a Florida nightclub has caught the eye of Dallas County prosecutors.

Over the weekend, gossip website TMZ posted Snapchat video of both Manziel and his former girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, in the same Miami club. That could be a violation of Manziel’s probation in his domestic violence case.

Manziel faced a misdemeanor charge for allegedly hitting Crowley in the uptown area of Dallas a year ago.

The case was dismissed, but with strict conditions including that Manziel have no contact with Crowley.

The District Attorney’s office says it is reviewing the evidence to see if there were violations.

The former Texas A&M star and Heisman Trophy winner faced a misdemeanor assault charge that carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

