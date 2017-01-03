Former President George W. Bush To Attend Presidential Inauguration

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Despite never having endorsed Donald Trump for president, it was announced today that former President George W. Bush will be attending the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.
A statement released from the former president’s office said, in part, that Mr. and Mrs. Bush, “… are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power – a hallmark of American democracy – and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”
Shortly after the announcement from the Bush office, an aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton released a statement saying that she and former President Bill Clinton would also be attending the January 20th inauguration. The event will put the 2016 presidential rivals on the same platform only weeks after their tough campaign.
