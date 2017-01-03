Holiday Demand Cripples Non-Profit’s Blood Supply

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter



NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Blood transfusion requirements by hospitals for their patients, was much greater than anticipated during the week between Christmas and New Year’s (Dec. 26th through 31st), according to Carter BloodCare. Thus, the blood supply in a 56-county area reached a level of urgent need and the non-profit needs help.

Volunteer blood donations are a critical link to help prevent disruptions in patient care at hospitals. The uptick in demand for blood has contributed to the already challenging seasonal efforts for routine blood collections.

In response, Carter BloodCare has asked all eligible blood donors in the communities where the blood center services hospitals, to consider making a donation today and tomorrow.

Anyone who isn’t able to donate Tuesday or Wednesday is urged to make an appointment next week.

Carter BloodCare’s headquarters are located in Bedford, Woodway (near Waco) and Tyler. There are 25 blood donation center locations that can be found on the organization’s website carterbloodcare.org.

* Call for appointments – (817) 412-5830

* Text for appointments – Text the words ‘Give4Life’ to 444-999 * Host a blood drive – or contact them at BookABloodDrive@carterbloodcare.org.

