Man Accused Of Fort Worth Murder Said He Didn’t Confess

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Man Accused Of Fort Worth Murder Said He Didn’t Confess

January 3, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: Confession, Fort Worth Police, Joshua Henry, Murder, Nicole Blahitka

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) Joshua Henry, 29, the man accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Nicole Blahitka on December 30, told CBS11 from jail Tuesday afternoon he didn’t do it.

During his interview with police, Henry reportedly confessed to his involvement in the woman’s death.

Nicole Blahitka

Nicole Blahitka

“I confessed to being with her that day, yes, I confessed to going to Cabela’s yes, going back to the house, yes, going to dinner, yes,” Henry said to CBS11.  “I confessed to all of that. That makes me a murderer? Because I was the last one with her? Or so they say.”

“He chose to confess his involvement in the murder during the interview with homicide detectives. A lot of times, people who commit these crimes go through a guilt process,” said Fort Worth Police spokesperson, Marc Povero.

“I’ll tell you this like I told everybody else,” said Henry.  “This is wrong, I love my family and if this is what they want to make it out to be to protect my family, then I’m here.”

Blahtka’s housekeeper discovered her body in her home last Friday.

“I met her (Blahtka) through doing work at her house,” said Henry. “I met her years ago and did work at her house.”

CBS11 asked Henry to confirm if he was in a relationship with Blahtka.  “Off and on, it was more of a best friendship that got controlled by other people and money and political status and society,” said Henry.

Court documents state Blahitka and Henry had an argument before the shooting. Police are working to determine a motive.

“She was probably one of my best friends,” said Henry.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia