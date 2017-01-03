Man Accused Of Fort Worth Murder Said He Didn’t Confess

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Joshua Henry, 29, the man accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Nicole Blahitka on December 30, told CBS11 from jail Tuesday afternoon he didn’t do it.

During his interview with police, Henry reportedly confessed to his involvement in the woman’s death.

“I confessed to being with her that day, yes, I confessed to going to Cabela’s yes, going back to the house, yes, going to dinner, yes,” Henry said to CBS11. “I confessed to all of that. That makes me a murderer? Because I was the last one with her? Or so they say.”

“He chose to confess his involvement in the murder during the interview with homicide detectives. A lot of times, people who commit these crimes go through a guilt process,” said Fort Worth Police spokesperson, Marc Povero.

“I’ll tell you this like I told everybody else,” said Henry. “This is wrong, I love my family and if this is what they want to make it out to be to protect my family, then I’m here.”

Blahtka’s housekeeper discovered her body in her home last Friday.

“I met her (Blahtka) through doing work at her house,” said Henry. “I met her years ago and did work at her house.”

CBS11 asked Henry to confirm if he was in a relationship with Blahtka. “Off and on, it was more of a best friendship that got controlled by other people and money and political status and society,” said Henry.

Court documents state Blahitka and Henry had an argument before the shooting. Police are working to determine a motive.

“She was probably one of my best friends,” said Henry.

