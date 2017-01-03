Man Arrested After Woman Shot Dead In Fort Worth Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth on Monday arrested a man who was believed to be involved in the death of a woman last week. The victim’s body was discovered Friday at a home in the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive worth more than $1 million.

The woman’s name has not been released at this time, but investigators and documents obtained by CBS 11 News explain that she was involved in a relationship with 29-year-old suspect Joshua Henry. He spoke with detectives just after the woman was found shot in the head in a bedroom at her home.

During his interview with police, Henry reportedly confessed to his involvement in the woman’s death. He was briefly released from custody — and kept under surveillance — until an arrest warrant could be signed into effect. Henry was then arrested late Monday night without incident.

Video from the scene showed police searching the home for clues about the woman’s murder. Officials have not said what may have led up to the shooting. Henry is now in jail with a $250,000 bond.