Suspect Taken Into Custody After Navarro County Standoff

January 3, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: Interstate-45, Navarro County, Police Standoff

NAVARRO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities from several agencies were involved in a brief standoff Tuesday with an armed suspect in Navarro County. The scene unfolded in the center of Interstate-45, near mile marker 220, and backed up traffic in both directions.

There were reports of shots being fired in the area. Video from over the scene showed a silver pickup truck parked face-to-face with a SWAT vehicle. Numerous other police vehicles surrounded the scene and prevented traffic from reaching the area until the situation could be cleared.

After about an hour, several officers emerged from the SWAT vehicle and made their way toward the pickup truck. The armed suspect was knocked to the ground on the driver’s side of the truck and taken into custody. Law enforcement officials have not released any additional information about the suspect.

With the police activity now over, traffic is expected to slowly unwind along the interstate.

