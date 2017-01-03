One Dead, One Injured After Officer-Involved Shooting In Allen

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen police officers fired into a pickup truck police said was driven by someone attempting to back over one of the officers “at a high rate of speed” early Sunday morning.

Police said around 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, police were called to 706 South Jupiter Road regarding a suspicious person and vehicle.

A citizen called to report people in a white pick-up truck were shining flashlights all around the area and had honked the horn for an extended period of time.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the white pick-up and the driver drove further into the neighborhood.

After the pickup stopped, officers approached. That’s when police said the pick-up accelerated attempting to back over one of the officers.

Officers fired into the vehicle as one officer was trying to avoid being crushed between the vehicle and a tree, according to an Allen Police news release.

As a result of this incident one person is deceased and one person was injured. The person who died has been identified as Mark Guirguis, 21, of Plano.

None of the officers were injured.

The Allen Police Department is having the Texas Rangers conduct this investigation, in keeping with department policy.

Police said Guirguis had an active arrest warrant for Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle in Dallas County.

The white pickup truck, a2005 Ford Ranger, was confirmed stolen by the Dallas Police Department.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident, can contact the Allen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 214-509-4239.

To send an anonymous tip via text message to the Allen Police Department, text the keyword ALLENPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)