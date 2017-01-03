Philadelphia Police Investigating Videos Of Officer Fighting Teenage Girl

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP/CBSDFW) — Police in Philadelphia are looking into two videos recently posted on social media that depict an officer fighting a teenage girl while breaking up a brawl on the city’s southwest side.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 54th Street and Springfield Avenue just before 4 p.m. Monday after two families reportedly gathered at the location to fight.

*WARNING: This video contains some adult language*

Witnesses began recording as police arrived on the scene and attempted to get the brawling families to disperse.

The videos show one unidentified officer grabbing a 16-year-old girl and pushing her away. The two then get into another confrontation, which ended with the officer throwing the girl to the ground and repeatedly throwing punches while on top of her.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit is investigating.

