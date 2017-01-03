Report: Cowboys DE Gregory Facing Suspension Hearing, Parts Ways With Agent

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory may have complicated his upcoming suspension appeal.
According to Fan contributor and NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport, Gregory “parted ways with his representation, per a family member.”
Gregory is facing a possible year-long suspension from the NFL for repeatedly failing several drug tests. He returned to the Cowboys lineup from his existing drug-violation suspension for the last two weeks of this season.
With this latest move, Gregory was not able to secure representation by the hearing. Report say the hearing could be postponed.
The 23-year-old was considered a “steal’’ in the 2015 NFL Draft because he slipped to the second round due this this same drug-relation concern, was serving a 10-game suspension on top of the four-game suspension he received back in February for another violation of the NFL substance-abuse policy.
