Frisco’s Sci-Tech Discovery Center Hosts Sports Science Weekend

January 3, 2017 7:30 AM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Around Town, Education, Frisco, injury, JD Ryan, Sci-Tech Discovery Center, Science, Sports, Texas

The world of sports and science come closer together every year as we find ways to make high school sports safer for our kids to play.

This weekend the Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco has speakers and interactive experiments for parents and kids to explore the world of sports science.

“We look at sports as an athletic event, and if you look at it from the science end of it you go ‘look at the physics that’s involved’ as you look at Newton’s Laws and the principles there” said Executive Director of Sci-Tech Discovery Center Peter Claffey.

They will have sports medicine experts from the Scottish Rite Hospital to discuss sports-related concussions and throwing injury prevention.

Kids will design and create experiments to make objects impact resistant as they explore the world of sports science.

“It’s called the ‘Egg Drop Challenge’ and they have to try to build almost a cradle for an egg and then we drop it from about twenty feet and see which one survives” Claffey added.

The “Sports Science & Injury Prevention Weekend” is this Saturday and Sunday at the Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco.

JD Ryan is exploring…Around Town!

Details:  Sci-Tech Discovery Center – Sports Science Weekend

