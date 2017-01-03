CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Search Underway After Father & Son Go Missing At Lake Tawakoni

January 3, 2017 6:41 AM By Kristin Weisell
Filed Under: Boating, Lake Tawakoni, missing, Texas

HUNT COUNTY (1080 KRLD) – The search continues for any sign of a father and son after they went missing while boating on Lake Tawakoni in east Texas.

According to officials, the 5-year-old boy and his father were last seen leaving the dock on Lake Tawakoni around 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Hunt County Sheriff Deputies say a search began yesterday afternoon after nothing more was heard from the father and son. It continued all through the night.

Hunt County sheriffs are asking that boaters avoid travel on Lake Tawokani while the search is ongoing.

*This is a developing story. Follow 1080 KRLD for the latest information. 

