House GOP Drops Plan To Gut Ethics Office After Trump & Others Questioned Their Priorities

January 3, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, ethics, GOP, Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans have dropped plans to gut the independent ethics office after widespread criticism and questions from President-elect Donald Trump about GOP priorities.

In a reversal, the House GOP decided on Tuesday to strip the provision from a package of rule changes that lawmakers will vote on later in the day.

Said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma: “People didn’t want this story on opening day.”

House Republicans had voted Monday night to change the rules.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Rick Nolte says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Not exactly the brightest move out of the box. “Here let’s make it so we cannot be caught”. Ethics and republicans are like oil and water.

