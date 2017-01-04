10-Year-Old Girl Says Stranger Exposed Himself

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year-old girl said a man exposed himself to her as she was walking home from school in the 4100 block of Blackwillow Drive on Tuesday, January 3.
Police said the child reported a mini-van pulled to a stop across the street from her. She saw a man get out of the van and as he looked directly at her he lowered his shorts exposing himself. The girl ran to a friend’s house to call police.
Police said the suspect did not approach the girl or follow her when she ran.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 19-20 years old, 5’7” tall, with short hair and a mustache. He was wearing black and white shorts, a black hoodie, and black shoes.
The suspect vehicle is described as a blue or green mini-van with dark tinted windows. The vehicle’s paint was faded on the roof, hood and sides.
Anyone with information about this case can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; Investigator Hervey at 972-216-6750 or Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336
