Arlington Councilwoman Wants Smoking Banned In All City Parks

ARLINGTON (1080 KRLD) – It could soon be illegal to smoke in all Arlington city parks if one Councilwoman has her way.

City Councilwoman Kathryn Wilemon noted that in 2008, the city of Arlington passed an ordinance banning smoking in certain areas of city parks, like playgrounds.

“Playgrounds are in the park, that’s where everybody is” Wilemon said. “We’re just thinking of the health and safety in our parks.”

But Wilemon says the ordinance does not go far enough, saying that it does not prohibit people from lighting up at places like the Levitt Pavilion.

She’s proposing that smoking be banned in all city parks.

Connie Kerr with the MPAC political action committee, says she would like the city to take it one step further and ban smoking in all of it’s workplaces.

“We want to protect all workers in indoor work spaces from the dangers and health risks of second hand smoke” said Kerr.

