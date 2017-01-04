Carr Wins Cowboys Media ‘Good Guy’ Award

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Brandon Carr is the winner of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2016 “Good Guy Award” in voting by the local media, which cited the veteran cornerback’s consistent cooperation with the media no matter the circumstances.
Three other players – previous winner Jason Witten, safety Barry Church and quarterback Dak Prescott – received votes. (I cast my vote for Church.)
The DFW chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America annually honors a player for his consistent and outstanding cooperation with the team’s beat writers.
Receiver Roy Williams won the first Good Guy Award in 2009. Quarterback Jon Kitna was the recipient in 2010, defensive end Marcus Spears in 2011, Witten in 2012 and receiver Dez Bryant in 2013 before defensive end Jeremy Mincey became the first back-to-back winner in 2014-15.
Dallas Cowboys Good Guy Award winners:
2009 — Roy Williams
2010 — Jon Kitna
2011 — Marcus Spears
2012 — Jason Witten
2013 — Dez Bryant
2014 — Jeremy Mincey
2015 — Jeremy Mincey
2016 – Brandon Carr
