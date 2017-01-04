Facebook Argument Leads To Shooting In Allen

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Allen are investigating a shooting that started with an argument on social media. Four people were injured, but a total of 16 people were involved in the incident. The call for help came in late Tuesday, just before midnight, from a home located along Hawthorne Drive.

The situation began with a post on Facebook, however, the details of that post have not been discussed by officials.

After the online post, a group of nine people from Dallas drove to the Allen home to confront seven people there. The situation escalated when the people inside of the home walked out with various weapons, including knives and what is believed to be an airsoft rifle.

That display of weapons triggered gunfire from the Dallas group. Four people were injured, with three victims going to a local hospital in Allen and the other victim being taken to a hospital in Plano for treatment. According to authorities, all four of the victims are expected to survive.

A neighbor recalled hearing between eight and 10 shots. “First, I thought the neighbors were arguing, or maybe they got into it because, I don’t know, they always had seemed to have issues over there,” stated James Ramsey. “Anything can happen when shots are fired. You can ricochet or go somewhere else.”

The nine people from Dallas have been detained by police, and one of them has been arrested. More arrests are expected to be made throughout Wednesday. Officials have not released the names of anyone involved in this incident, only saying that they were both men and women who are most likely all in their 20s.

“The good news is — if there’s any good news — is that the people responsible for it are being detained or in custody,” said Sgt. John Felty with the Allen Police Department.