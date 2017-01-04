Fort Worth Murder Suspect Claims Victim Reached For Gun First

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – New details have been revealed in an arrest affidavit about the relationship between murdered business woman Nicole Blahitka, 49, and her suspected killer and boyfriend, Joshua Henry, 29.

According to the affidavit, Blahitka, who was co-owner of Lon Smith Roofing, was shot in her bedroom in her Southwest Fort Worth home last Thursday night. A housekeeper and Blahitka’s son found her body on Friday, December 30.

Blahitka’s ex-husband, Mark, told investigators that Nicole Blahitka and Joshua Henry started seeing one another while they were still married, and that affair resulted in their divorce.

He said that the two continued seeing one another off and on for the last year, and he described the relationship as volatile.

The affidavit said Henry admitted to getting into an argument with Blahitka, But he says it was Blahitka that reached for a gun in her bedroom, and that he took the gun from her and shot her twice as she stood near her bed.

Henry said he left the house between 10:30 p.m. and midnight and walked home. He told police he had changed clothes at Blahitka’s house but lost them during the walk home. During further questioning, Henry admitted to having a gun when he left the house and he lost that, too during his walk home. According to the affidavit, Henry later started to cry and confessed to shooting Blahitka during the argument.

He later explained to police he tossed his clothes in the woods and threw a .40 caliber Glock in the river. He also described tossing his two cell phones in a pond near Blahitka’s home, according to the affidavit.

After police said Henry confessed to the crime, he later told CBS11 in a jailhouse interview he did not confess to killing Blahitka, but admitted he was with her most of the day last Thursday.

