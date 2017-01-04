CBS11[1]
New Year, New Look For Fort Worth Neighborhood

January 4, 2017 9:11 PM By Brittany Jeffers
FORT WORTH (CBS11) – A new year and a new look has arrived for a Fort Worth neighborhood.

A temporary skate park and bike path has been set up for kids near Hemphill and Fire Station Community Center in Fort Worth.

Cammi Ratliss said her two boys spent their Christmas break racing their bikes at the temporary track.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for over a decade and it’s really nice to finally have something out here that we can do that is constructive,” said Ratliss.

Until a few weeks ago the area was just a vacant lot.

The trial run is a part of a bigger plan called, Envision Hemphill.

Mike Brennan, with Near Southside Inc. said they are working with the City of Forth Worth to transform the street and turn the lot into a public park.

“There is a significant need here and we expect more and more people to be work and move to the area and so this is really a long term step,” said Brennan.

Brennan said they’ve made it over the first hurdle and hosted several community meetings to get input from residents on developments they’d like to see for the area.

“I would expect this report to come together in the next few months and that could lead to a final design which would be over the next year or so,” said Brennan.  “If that moves along then we will be putting together the plans for fundraising.”

