CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

New Year’s Day Burglar Creeps Out Homeowner

January 4, 2017 9:19 PM By J.D. Miles
Filed Under: burglary, New Year's Day, Plano Police, surveillance camera

PLANO (CBS11)  – An unusual burglary has Plano Police surprised and a victim startled.

It happened in the middle of the night on New Year’s Day.

Security cameras captured a man using the light from his phone to roam rooms in Christian Adams’ Plano home while he was asleep.

“It’s the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Adams.

Adams said he didn’t even know it was happening until he heard a door close around 4:00 a.m. when the burglar left with two phones and a laptop.

“It’s not that he took stuff.  It’s how he took stuff the guy was incredibly bold really, really creepy didn’t care didn’t seem to care if he was being quiet. I’m actually shocked that I slept through it,” he said.

The burglar got in through an unlocked back door after climbing a fence.

For 40 minutes, he not only grabbed electronics, he actually made a phone call from inside Adam’s home, and he can even be seen on camera charging his phone.

“This is something we want to get out there as soon as we possibly can because of the concern about this individual going into occupied homes,” said Plano Police spokesperson, Officer David Tilley.

Plano Police hope this is an isolated case.

Adams believes the burglar was even in his bedroom.

“He definitely roamed the whole house,” said Adams.

Police got a good look at the burglar from the video images but are still searching for him.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

