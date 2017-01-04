North Texas Road Crews Ready For Winter Weather

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Road crews are already treating local highways in advance of winter weather expected Friday morning.

Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Val Lopez said trucks are spraying brine, a saltwater solution, on bridges and overpasses before ice has a chance to set in.

“As long as it doesn’t bond to the highway, it’s a manageable situation,” said Lopez.

The same trucks used to spray herbicide in spring and summer are loaded with the brine that leaves distinct streaks on the roadway.

“It can dry on the bridge and it can be present there for a week or two after we’ve applied it. So it’s something you can do ahead of time,” said Lopez.

Several feet away, TxDOT has a fleet of sand trucks in position to step in.

“These are our workhorses once the weather does roll in,” said Lopez.

Sand won’t melt ice, but it will provide traction for vehicles driving over it.

If conditions worsen, crews can also use more expensive salt-based de-icer to help clear the roads.

TxDOT began spraying brine in Tarrant County Tuesday.

Dallas, Collin, Denton and Rockwall began pre-treating roads Wednesday night.

The North Texas Tollway Authority said it will be tackling bridges and overpasses on its tollways beginning Thursday morning.

