Uber Sued After Car Accident Left Woman A Quadriplegic

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The family of a young woman left severely injured following a wreck in an Uber more than a year ago, is suing the ride-sharing company.

Sarah Milburn was 23-years-old at the time of the crash on November 15, 2015.

That night, Milburn and a group of friends were in the Uber when they wrecked at the intersection of McKinney Ave. and N. Fitzhugh in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood.

Dallas Police say the Uber driver ran a red light, but he wasn’t cited for that.

However, the driver of the other car involved in the crash was charged with DWI.

Now, Milburn who was left a quadriplegic, along with her family, is claiming Uber was negligent.

The family said the driver of the Uber should have never been working for the company.

The family’s attorney Charla Aldous said, “It’s making billions of dollars saying it’s the safe alternative and they are not doing the very basics in insuring they have safe drivers.”

Aldous said the Uber driver was not the owner of the car he was driving at the time, and that the car was not insured.

Milburn has been receiving rehabilitation therapy at the Neurological Recovery Center in Fort Worth since last March.

She told CBS11, all her efforts are focused on continuing her therapy and regaining the strength in her body.

“I don’t focus on anything that is bad because you will not gain anything from being sad,” said Milburn.

As the lawsuit plays out in the legal system, Milburn said she has accepted her new reality and is making the best of it.

“You can’t view your life like oh well I can’t do that. Well you can do something else,” said Milburn.

Uber said it is aware of the lawsuit but won’t comment on it because it is on-going litigation.

