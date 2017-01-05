Country Star Mel Tillis Recovering From Digestive Disease

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Country music star Mel Tillis is receiving home care following surgery and treatment for a digestive disease.

Tillis’ publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, says in a statement that the 84-year-old was hospitalized in Nashville a year ago with diverticulitis and later underwent colon surgery. Grubb says Tillis is recovering at his home in Florida, “where he is being cared for by nurses as needed” and getting physical therapy.

Grubbs says Tillis is trying to get stronger and that his “vitals are good and his sense of humor is very much intact.” The publicist also told fans that their “continued thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Tillis is a singer-songwriter who has penned hits for artists, including Kenny Rogers and Randy Travis who is still recovering from a stroke he had in 2013. He’s also recorded dozens of top hits on his own, despite a stutter that doesn’t affect his singing voice.

