Cowboys Fan Covered In Tattoos To Prove Loyalty

IRVING (CBS11) – A North Texas man is commemorating the Dallas Cowboys 13-3 football season in a very permanent way.

“I bleed blue and silver. You know? I bleed Dallas Cowboys… literally,” said Raymond Ortiz.

The Cowboys are Ortiz’s life and it has become painfully clear.

“They think I’m crazy like, ‘Oh man really?’” said Ortiz about his friends and other fans.

Zeke Elliott and Dak Prescott are only in their first season, but Ortiz has decided to wear #21 and #4 on his chest forever.

“Why them? They’re rookies. What if they trade them next year?” said Ortiz referring to fan reaction to his tattoos.

Ortiz is convinced Elliot and Prescott are the real deals.

“They’re called rookies but they’re playing more like veterans,” said Ortiz.

He even got Dak Prescott to sign him, then ran off to the tattoo shop to make the autograph permanent.

Ortiz also went under machine and needle to honor head coach Jason Garrett and owner Jerry Jones.

“I do know him,” said Ortiz. “He’s the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. You know?”

The better the team does, the more folks seem to walk into tattoo shops like Ink House Tattoos in Irving for Cowboys related ink.

“They just call up here, any day and get something Cowboys because Cowboys guy’s tattoos are here,” said Edgar Chavez, an artist at Ink House Tattoos who did Ortiz’s work.

Chavez said the enthusiasm is good for business and he said he is not one to judge.

“I think it’s cool. It’s something he likes,” said Chavez. “It’s something that represents him.”

If that is not clear now, Ortiz does not know how else to show his immortal devotion.

“When I pass away, I saw on the internet I want to get stuffed,” said Ortiz. “I don’t want these tattoos to go, you feeling me?”

Ortiz said he has plans to honor players from the past and if the Cowboys go all the way to the Super Bowl, he plans on getting more tattoos.

